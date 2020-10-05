https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/05/im-screaming-im-screaming-covid19-just-got-even-sexier-than-you-ever-dreamed-was-possible-screenshots/

“Love in the Time of COVID19” is here, and it’s pretty spectacular:

We have a new hot erotica in town pic.twitter.com/ZQzpgOvg4V — steph’s manic episode (@Stephamaybe) October 4, 2020

it has come to my attention that this is a very real book. i cannot for the life of me tell if this is a troll or written in earnest. anyway, you can order your copy here: https://t.co/3Slj83FewE pic.twitter.com/lROxohosJg — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 5, 2020

it’s gotta be a troll pic.twitter.com/geLbPpDodb — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 5, 2020

You’d like to think so, wouldn’t you? But you’d evidently be very, very wrong.

Today I learned I don’t understand tic tacs and that buttons are actually called poppers. Indeedily pic.twitter.com/OPxGEmEUG1 — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) October 5, 2020

There’s plenty more where that came from …

Oh my God I guffawed on the first page. I might have woken the house up☠☠☠☠☠ — Phaedra, the one who made it in (@pipandbaby) October 4, 2020

aaaaaah you got it too! I read it yesterday morning and almost woke the house up laughing — Phaedra, the one who made it in (@pipandbaby) October 5, 2020

We recommend emptying your bladder before reading any further. Don’t say we didn’t warn you:

☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠ pic.twitter.com/ojNmsVs9MJ — Phaedra, the one who made it in (@pipandbaby) October 4, 2020

GP she’s literally obsessing about masturbating with a test tube 😂😂😂 — Phaedra, the one who made it in (@pipandbaby) October 4, 2020

GP this has to be satire. It has to be pic.twitter.com/aUkbbK055A — Phaedra, the one who made it in (@pipandbaby) October 4, 2020

I’m screaming, I’m screaming pic.twitter.com/IjTcopQikb — Phaedra, the one who made it in (@pipandbaby) October 4, 2020

Chonk? CHONK?? ☠☠☠ pic.twitter.com/JRgFGXEfD4 — Phaedra, the one who made it in (@pipandbaby) October 4, 2020

I’m going to have a stroke 😂 pic.twitter.com/X5cKTmLtJU — Phaedra, the one who made it in (@pipandbaby) October 4, 2020

May we join you?

“An arm without the bones” is the hottest way to describe your dangus ever https://t.co/pzqvDaQ9BO — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) October 4, 2020

Our only regret is that we didn’t come up with it.

😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VRNtEPFtDm — Phaedra, the one who made it in (@pipandbaby) October 4, 2020

pic.twitter.com/0ocKxWilbD — Phaedra, the one who made it in (@pipandbaby) October 4, 2020

And the best part? You can get through the whole thing in two shakes of a boneless arm.

It is absolutely hysterical and takes 5 minutes to read — Phaedra, the one who made it in (@pipandbaby) October 4, 2020

I read it. It’s about 6 pages long. 😂 — Phaedra, the one who made it in (@pipandbaby) October 5, 2020

So do yourselves a favor and check it out. You’ll be supporting a great author, too!

I love this woman pic.twitter.com/ChkxPREC3F — Phaedra, the one who made it in (@pipandbaby) October 4, 2020

At least the author is honest about her intentions. pic.twitter.com/tU2okvCwGx — K. Walker (@TheMrsKnowItAll) October 5, 2020

