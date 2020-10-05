https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wayne-lapierre-taxes-fraud-investigation/2020/10/05/id/990464

The Internal Revenue Service is investigating the head of the National Rifle Association for possible criminal tax fraud related to his personal taxes, reports The Wall Street Journal.

NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre is already being sued by New York Attorney General Letitia James on the grounds he and other executives violated numerous state and federal laws by enriching themselves, as well as their friends, families and allies, in improper actions that cost the organization $64 million over three years.

James at a press conference announcing the suit said she had contacted the IRS regarding potential tax evasion.

P. Kent Correll, an attorney for Mr. LaPierre, told the Journal he was not aware of an inquiry. An attorney for the NRA said the same.

The IRS can prosecute an individual and send them to jail for committing tax evasion or tax fraud. Most tax crimes carry a maximum five-year prison term and a fine of $100,000. In a criminal tax case, the IRS must prove tax fraud “beyond reasonable doubt.”

LaPierre was paid $2.2 million by the NRA in 2018, according the Journal.

