https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/needs-asked-biden-campaign-colluding-former-intern-fanboy-debate-moderator-steve-scully-steal-second-debate-yet/

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced its three moderators for this year’s planned debates in early September.

Chris Wallace from FOX News — a major Trump hater, was a complete disaster. Wallace jumped in the ring to assist Joe Biden like a tag-team teammate on Wrestlemania. And Wallace blocked any unkind words of Joe Biden or the Biden crime family.

Kristen Welker from NBC, another far left Trump-hater and Steve Scully from C-SPAN will moderate this year’s debates.

Wallace is a complete anti-Trumper. he completely took sides, jumped into the debate and humiliated himself and the FOX News channel with his horrible bias and lies. The far left FOX News host ruined FOX News Sunday and made it unwatchable. Wallace famously attacked President Trump in December saying, “I believe that President Trump is engaged in the most direct sustained assault on freedom of the press in our history.”

TRENDING: Sixth Grade Teacher Brendan Stanton Caught on Video Abusing a Student for Defending Trump — Then Lies to Parent About it (VIDEO)

Kristen Welker from NBC is a member of the White House Press Corps, a horribly hostile Trump-hating group that thought it was funny to ridicule the president’s White House Spokeswoman on her looks at their annual dinner while she sat on the stage.

And Steve Scully, the moderator for the second debate, has an interesting resume. He was a former intern for JOE BIDEN!

Scully received an undergraduate degree with honors in communication and political science from American University in Washington, D.C. During his degree he completed a study abroad program at the University of Copenhagen, served as an intern with Senator Joe Biden [5], and in Sen. Ted Kennedy’s media affairs office.

Just in case far left Wikipedia deletes Scully’s links to Joe Biden here is a screen shot from his page:

And Steve Scully is a HUGE Joe Biden fan, praising the former Vice President online as recently as 2016.

Steve Scully tweeted this love note out to Joe Biden in 2016.

Gotta love the @VP at the Biden Beach Bash ’16 pic.twitter.com/Z9gdC6Cmi1 — Steve Scully (@SteveScully) June 4, 2016

Scully goes to beach parties with the Biden clan…

And Steve Scully is so proud of Joe Biden that he lets him get handsy with his young daughter and then posts a photo of it on his own twitter feed.

Can Joe Biden EVER stand next to a kid without putting his hands all over them?

What a sick b*stard.

This one will make you sick. pic.twitter.com/mrRJBRJSPK — Mark (@tagbagdrag) October 1, 2020

Considering their close relationship two questions must be asked:

1.) Who in the Trump campaign approved of the three far left moderators selected by the presidential debate commission?

2.) Is Scully already working with the Biden Campaign on how best to steal this debate from President Trump?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

