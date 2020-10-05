https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jill-biden-does-pitiful-car-honking-rally/

They are very aware of Florida’s latino issue for them.

I think they lost Florida. They know the battlegrounds.

The problem is Arizona and Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Ohio is filled with liberal women, filled to the brim. And lots of african americans and white sympathizers. It’s the land of lebron james. It’s becoming a toss up.

PA has a ton of Democrats that are voting for Trump, but a ton of Democrats that are voting for Biden too. The Republicans and Independents can shift things hard but Trump needs a bigger turnout than last election.

Arizona is a mess. What was solid is now purple. No idea there but it looks very very blue these days. Nevada also. Too many transplants too many socialists and unions.

