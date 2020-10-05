Joe Biden’s wife Jill Biden pulled him away from a group a reporters he was speaking to on Monday as a reminder to socially distance.

While answering a question about whether he still intends to debate President Trump as scheduled on Oct. 15, the former second lady walked up behind him and grabbed his arms, pulling him away from the reporters.

“I’m sorry,” the former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate said as Jill Biden repositioned him.

Both of the Bidens, as well as all of the staff members and reporters visible, were wearing face coverings.

Biden indicated that he would show up at the next debate if he can do so safely.

“Listen to the science. If scientists say that it’s safe,” Biden said, “then I think that’s fine.” He added: “I’ll do whatever the experts say is appropriate for me to do.”

Asked about Trump’s car ride outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to wave at supporters despite being hospitalized with coronavius, Biden said: “I’m reluctant to comment on the president’s health, what he’s doing or not doing. I’ll leave that to the doctors.”