Joe Biden on Monday tried to defend his inaction on criminal justice reform during a NBC News town hall.

Joe Biden falsely claimed “18,000 people got clemency” while he was Vice President.

Actually, 18,000 were *denied* clemency while he was Vice President.

Of course NBC town hall host Lester Holt didn’t push back on Biden’s lies. Shocker!

WATCH:

Defending his inaction on criminal justice reform, Joe Biden falsely claimed “18,000 people got clemency” while he was Vice President. Actually, 18,000 were *denied* clemency while he was Vice President. Oops! pic.twitter.com/iCQVKm1upQ — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 6, 2020

