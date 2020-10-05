https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-biden-falsely-claims-18000-people-got-clemency-vp-actually-18000-denied-clemency-vp-video/
Joe Biden on Monday tried to defend his inaction on criminal justice reform during a NBC News town hall.
Joe Biden falsely claimed “18,000 people got clemency” while he was Vice President.
Actually, 18,000 were *denied* clemency while he was Vice President.
Of course NBC town hall host Lester Holt didn’t push back on Biden’s lies. Shocker!
WATCH:
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 6, 2020
