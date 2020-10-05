http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Ci8RkHSAeT4/

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden has dropped a “national mask mandate” from his platform but instead proposed a “guidance” on Saturday.

Speaking to the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU), Biden went through a litany of changes he would implement, including ordering his Department of Transportation to create a “nationwide mask guidance”:

“We have to make sure you get all the PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) you need. You need it for job safety and for our safety to be able to continue to transport people,” Biden said.

“We need a nationwide mask guidance so that no one gets on a public transportation unit without a mask,” he said.

Biden did not distinguish the difference between a “mandate” and “guidance.”

Later in his remarks, ATU President John Costa lamented transportation workers enforcing such rules, which have sparked verbal and physical attacks from some riders.

“Our members, they serve as mask police,” Costa said as Biden added, “That’s right.”

Costa continued, “Enforcing face covering regulations while trying to drive a bus at the same time.”

Biden did not indicate how his proposed “guidance” would alleviate that problem.

Earlier this year, Biden proposed a “national mask mandate,” before admitting such a proposal ran afoul of the Constitution.

“Let’s institute a mask mandate nationwide,” he said in August.

“Every single American should be wearing a mask when they are outside for the next three months at a minimum,” Biden said.

About a month later, he admitted, “There’s a constitutional issue whether the federal government can issue such a mandate.”

He added, “I don’t think constitutionally they could, so I wouldn’t issue a mandate.”

