Hollywood voice-over artist Josh Gad, best known as “Olaf” the snowman from Frozen, tweeted Monday that Jews who support President Donald Trump are siding with Nazis.

Gad retweeted a photo of Nazis bearing swastikas that had originally been tweeted by a left-wing account, Review & Resist:

“Army for Trump” thugs coming soon to intimidate voters near you pic.twitter.com/ywb2M2LArZ — Review & Resist (@ReviewResist) October 5, 2020

That account tweeted: “‘Army for Trump’ thugs coming soon to intimidate voters near you.”

The photo — as a quick Google Images search confirms — was from Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, not 2020. It shows participants in the “Unite the Right” rally, which hijacked a local protest against the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. President Donald Trump said that the neo-Nazis and white supremacists involved should be “condemned totally.”

Gad retweeted the photo, and added the comment: “Any of my fellow Jews who support Trump, just know that you are standing alongside these folks and this flag. You may tell yourself you support him for different reasons but at the end of the day, his message resonates with NAZIS. That should be enough to walk away.”

Richard Spencer, a neo-Nazi who was one of the organizers of the Charlottesville rally, has endorsed Joe Biden for president. The Biden campaign has disavowed Spencer’s endorsement — but the media have not followed up with repeated questions about whether he has, in fact, done so, as they do with Trump.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

