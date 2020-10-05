https://www.dailywire.com/news/kanye-west-says-hes-praying-for-trumps-recovery

Rapper Kanye West said that he’s praying for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump’s recovery after they tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

In a tweet on Saturday, West called for “civility across the board” and urged everyone to join hands in Jesus’ name.

“There’s a crying need for civility across the board. We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus,” West wrote. “I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19.”

There’s a crying need for civility across the board. We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus. I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19. — ye (@kanyewest) October 3, 2020

Kanye West’s has made Christianity the animating force behind much of his rhetoric lately, spurring him to become an outspoken pro-life advocate against abortion’s devastating effects on the black American community.

Speaking with Nick Cannon on his show “Cannon’s Class” in September, the “Jesus Walks” singer alleged that abortion conglomerate Planned Parenthood kills black people “strategically and on purpose.”

“In 50 years, there’s been 22 million — over 22,500,000 — black people aborted strategically and on purpose. Planned Parenthood was set up and placed in minority communities to kill black people,” he said.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, abortion kills more black people than HIV, homicide, diabetes, accidents, cancer, and heart disease — watch this one — combined,” he continued. “Three thousand shootings in Chicago a year, 700 murders, you’ve got to put that with heart disease, you’ve got to put that with HIV, you’ve got to put that with diabetes, you’ve got to put that with just accidents, and put that with cancer, and it doesn’t add up to specifically abortions. If you think about that number, 1,000 black babies are aborted each day.”

While it would be unfair to say that all leftists were celebrating Trump’s diagnosis (though some indeed were), others used the moment for political grandstanding, such as CNN host Jake Tapper, who said on his Sunday show that his diagnosis is a “symbol” of his failures as president.

“I wish you all health and recovery and a long life, but we have to note the tragedy here. It is horrible and awful and profound,” said Tapper. “Sick and in isolation, Mr. President, you have become a symbol of your own failures. Failures of recklessness, ignorance, arrogance. The same failures you have been inflicting on the rest of us. Get well, and please, for the rest of us who don’t get to go to Walter Reed, get well and get it together.”

The good news is that Trump looks to be headed for a full recovery, with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows telling Fox News that he is “optimistic” the president will be leaving Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday.

“We are still optimistic that he will be able to return to the White House later today, with his medical professionals making that determination later today,” Meadows said on Monday.

Related: WATCH: Kanye West Says Planned Parenthood Kills Blacks ‘Strategically And On Purpose’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

