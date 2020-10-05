https://www.ibtimes.com/kanye-west-sends-prayers-donald-melania-trump-after-both-tested-positive-coronavirus-3056370

KEY POINTS Kanye West said he is praying for Donald and Melania Trump’s recovery

The president and first lady announced Friday, Oct. 2, that they tested positive for COVID-19

West recently enjoyed a romantic dinner date with wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is wishing President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery after the couple tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, the “Gold Digger” rapper took to Twitter and shared his thoughts on the Trumps’ COVID-19 diagnoses.

“There’s a crying need for civility across the board. We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus,” West wrote on Twitter. “I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19.”

His post comes a day after the president and the first lady announced that they will be quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“Flotus [Melania] and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER,” read the president’s tweet on Friday, Oct. 2.

West’s post received positive comments from netizens and followers thanking him for sending well-wishes to the president and his wife. Some also hoped that more people would be like West and show their support during the couple’s ordeal.

“thank you for your prayers and i pray for the health of you and your family, we raise all energies as one peace be you,” one wrote.

“Amen! People are so evil and hateful nowadays. I would never wish death on joe Biden and as a Christian, I prayed for Obama when he was in office. People are exposing how wicked their heart really is. Turn to Jesus,” reality star Anna Khait commented on West’s post.

“Thank you for being one of the very few famous people with decency and honor. Our society calls the gentlest of souls ‘crazy’ and rewards barbarism and violence. You’re not crazy. You’re enlightened,” another wrote. “Stay gentle. Stay civil. Stay love. I see you.”

Meanwhile, West repeatedly made headlines over the past several months after announcing his presidential bid in July and going public with some private family matters. During his first campaign rally after the announcement, he broke down in tears as he shared that he and wife Kim Kardashian had considered aborting their first child.

West then went on a tweet spree in which he questioned the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star’s 2018 meeting with Meek Mill and said he has been looking to end their marriage, among other revelations. Speculation of Kardashian considering divorce had followed his rants.

But it appears she and West may have patched things up. Earlier this week, West shared a photo of his romantic dinner date with Kardashian on Twitter that he captioned, “Dinner for 2.”

Photo: Getty Images/Timothy A. Clary

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

