https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/519664-kelly-tops-mcsally-by-double-digits-in-arizona-senate-race

Democratic candidate Mark Kelly leads Sen. Martha McSallyMartha Elizabeth McSallyArizona Mirror editor says changing demographics could shift battleground state in Biden’s favor The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump, first lady in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 GOP struggles to play defense on Trump’s ObamaCare lawsuit MORE (R-Ariz.) by 11 points in a New York Times-Siena College poll released Monday.

Kelly led McSally 50 percent to 39 percent, according to the survey, slightly up from September when the race stood at 50 percent to 42 percent. Ten percent of respondents said they were undecided but no statistically significant amount of voters supported a third-party candidate.

The same poll found Joe Biden Joe BidenQuestions remain unanswered as White House casts upbeat outlook on Trump’s COVID-19 fight CNN anchor confronts senior Trump campaign adviser after motorcade: Trump’s ‘downplaying the virus’ Biden again tests negative for COVID-19 MORE leading President Trump Donald John TrumpQuestions remain unanswered as White House casts upbeat outlook on Trump’s COVID-19 fight White House staffers get email saying to stay home if they experience coronavirus symptoms White House says ‘appropriate precautions’ were taken for Trump’s outing to see supporters MORE by a smaller 8-point margin, and many of the same demographics are responsible for both candidates’ leads. Kelly leads among women 53 percent to 35 percent, the poll found.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among voters aged 18 to 29, the former astronaut leads 57 percent to 29 percent, while he leads among Hispanic and Latino voters 64 percent to 26 percent.

The race for the Arizona seat is a special election to determine who will complete the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainBudowsky: Senate’s Trump Republicans on trial, in trouble America’s presence in Cam Ranh Bay should be more than occasional Meghan McCain, husband welcome first baby girl, Liberty Sage McCain Domenech MORE’s (R) term. Consequently, if Kelly wins, he could be seated in time to vote on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett if the chamber votes during a lame-duck session.

However, the poll found more voters supported than opposed Barrett’s nomination to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg5 major cases to watch at the Supreme Court Klobuchar calls for postponement of Supreme Court hearing: ‘We don’t know how many other Republican senators had’ COVID-19 Stephanopoulos pushes Trump campaign adviser on president’s limited mask-wearing MORE. Forty-two percent of voters supported Barrett’s nomination, compared with 37 percent opposed and 21 percent who were undecided, according to the poll.

While McCain’s widow, Cindy McCain, has endorsed Biden and is serving on the advisory council for his transition team, she has declined to make an endorsement for her late husband’s seat.

Pollsters surveyed 655 likely voters between Oct. 1-3. The poll has a 4.2-point margin of error.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

