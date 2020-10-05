https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kimberly-guilfoyle-trump-campaign-covid-19-treatment/2020/10/05/id/990424

President Donald Trump’s personal experience with the novel coronavirus will make him a better leader, says Trump campaign senior adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday along with first lady Melania Trump, has been at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center receiving treatment since Friday. He was given the steroid drug dexamethasone, antiviral remdesivir, as well as an experimental COVID-19 antibody cocktail and is set to be released late Monday.

“He’s now personally tried all of these things,” Guilfoyle told Newsmax TV‘s “John Bachman Now.” “He’s gone through it. He has a deeper understanding. It’s just going to make him all the better in terms of being a leader to lead this country.

“I mean, who better than someone who actually had the virus to help lead us through the recovery of it. He’s personally experienced it in his own body, his own family, then he was worrying and praying for the first lady.

“So he’s going to talk about that moving forward on the campaign trail and in his personal appearances. It really will provide him an opportunity to connect even deeper with the American people. He’s really been reflective about it, and he takes it very seriously.”

