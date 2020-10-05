https://www.theblaze.com/news/kirstie-alley-trump-media-coronavirus

Actress Kirstie Alley trampled on a criticism from a CNN reporter being leveled against the president over his actions after returning to the White House from the Walter Reed Medical Center.

President Donald Trump took his mask off before cameras after arriving at the White House. Some in the media and many of his critics pounced on the moment to accused him of being irresponsible.

“Only days into his diagnosis, the first thing President Trump does when he gets back to the White House is take his mask off,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins said.

Alley ripped into Collins with an expletive-ridden response.

“What would you like him to do? Start crying like a little b***h so you can report that he’s …crying like a little b***h? He could have a hazmat suit on and you would report … he’s a f***ing lunatic in a hazmat suit,” Alley said.

Image Source: Twitter/kirstiealley screenshot

“You hate him. Just report that,” Alley concluded.

Collins had been accused of being a “Faker” by the president himself in a previous kerfuffle where the reporter had been caught pulling off her mask when she thought cameras were off after she had criticized the administration for the same offense. She tweeted later that she had only taken off her mask for six seconds.

Alley had also criticized the Democrats in an earlier tweet that mocked them for spending all their time trying to take down Trump.

“The truth is DEMS have accomplished NOTHING in the last 3 1/2 years other than Devising ways to take TRUMP DOWN,” she tweeted.

“U have been a waste of our tax dollars TIME & faith. EVEN with all YOUR attempts to destroy him, you FAILED!” she added.

After the president made an appearance outside the White House, he tweeted a video from his social media account encouraging Americans not to be afraid of the coronavirus.

“One thing that’s for certain. Don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it. You’re gonna beat it,” said the president.

“We’re going back. We’re going back to work. We’re going to be out front,” he continued. “But don’t let it dominate your lives, get out there, be careful.”

Here’s more about Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis:

[embedded content]

White House press blames media for ‘panic’ over Trump’s health



www.youtube.com



