Los Angeles Laker LeBron James walked off the basketball court with a scowl on his face with about ten seconds left on the clock Sunday night. James and company were down by 11-points in Game 3 when he pivoted toward the sideline and left his teammates hanging.

The Lakers took the loss over the Miami Heat, a team James used to play for.

“This is not a good look,” ESPN broadcaster Mark Jackson said of James’ walk-off.

As seen in a clip of the game posed by SportsCenter, after James walks off the court with 10 seconds on the clock, one of the game announcers notes that the Lakers “need five guys to finish the game.” James heads to the locker room with a scowl on his face.

LeBron walked off the court with 10 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/zTvwZhHDq5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 5, 2020

James made it clear after the game that he intentionally walked off the court early, apparently frustrated with the loss.

“When you walked off the court with about ten seconds left, was that out of frustration, or did you think the game was over?” one reporter asked the hoop star post-game.

“Both,” the L.A. Laker responded.

LeBron on if he walked off the court early because he thought the game was over or out of frustration “Both” pic.twitter.com/vH61O4rDCS — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 5, 2020

As noted by Fox News, James led his team with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists, but was “clearly frustrated with a late foul call and the 20 Lakers turnovers that ultimately put the team in a hole early and cost them down the stretch.”

On the other side, Heat star Jimmy Butler finished with 40 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists, Fox noted, adding, “Miami needed all 45 minutes of Butler’s play to get the victory as they were without Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic for the second straight night due to injuries. Butler was 14-for-20 from the field and 12-for-14 at the free-throw line.”

The Heat are still down in the series to the Lakers, two games to one.

James has garnered headlines in recent months as he’s ramped up his left-wing political activism—both on and off the court.

Last month, the superstar sported a political hoodie on the Lakers bus that said, “Change isn’t made from watching on the sidelines.”

The sweatshirt, according to Vogue, is from James’ More Than a Vote collection, and is sold at $55 a pop, per his website.

Aside from selling fashionable and politically-charged hoodies and hats, the More Than a Vote foundation, founded by James, seeks to diminish alleged voter suppression, with an emphasis on giving felons voting rights:

The Daily Wire reported in July that James dumped $100,000 into the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition through his “More Than A Vote” organization, which is comprised of black athletes and artists working to combat “systemic, racist voter suppression.”

James, whose net worth is estimated at $450 million, said in July that there is no “movement” for black Americans in the U.S. “When you’re black, it’s not a movement. It’s a lifestyle,” he said, later adding, “I don’t like the word ‘movement’ because, unfortunately, in America and in society, there ain’t been no damn movement for us.”

