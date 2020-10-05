https://newsthud.com/youre-the-cruelest-celebs-fume-after-trump-tweets-feeling-really-good-dont-be-afraid-of-covid/

Several celebrities fumed at President Trump after he tweeted “don’t be afraid of Covid” and said he’s feeling really good.

Trump tweeted earlier today “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!’

Comedian Ken Jeong accused Trump of faking his recovery.

Rosie wrote “but covid dont care its don the con – he feels great – dummy don – from massive steroids – he is severely mentally ill refusing masks like a moron – reckless – we must vote him out #25thAmendmentNow

#AmericaOrTrump“

Actress Mandy Moore wrote “Don’t be afraid of covid? Tell that to the 210,000 families who have lost loved ones. To the Black, Brown and Indigenous folks disproportionately affected. With tens of millions of jobs lost and the economy tanked. Many of us isolated for months. You’re the cruelest. #votehimout“

Joy Behar wrote “WHAT IS HE GOING TO DO NEXT? This is crazy. Where is the Republican leadership? I’m afraid to turn on the TV. A madman is running the country. Somebody do something.”

Bette Midler wrote “The sick #IdiotInChief just tweeted that “I never felt better in 20 years. Don’t be afraid of getting COVID!” TELL THAT TO THE DEAD! Must be pumped up from steroids & getting medications no one else in the world can get. He shoulda said “#ImHighAsAKite” #Base, go get Covid!

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill wrote “I like presidents who learn from their experience and don’t give the American public dangerous advice.”

Zach Braff wrote “You don’t have covid for the weekend. He either has it and doesn’t give a fuck who gets it from him, or he never had it.

Ellen Barkin wrote “Wow…real doctors bowing down and lying for a mass murderer. Appalling.”

Update: Trump just shared a new video:

