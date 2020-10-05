https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f7c40204eb99611d5f03c2c
Scientists Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez were awarded the Nobel Prize for physics on Tuesday for discoveries about black holes in the galaxy….
Jenny Tompkins, 33, was trawling the internet late last Thursday night when she stumbled across a dream five-bedroom property in Pudsey, West Yorkshire….
Hotelier and chief executive of the Windsor Capital Group Patrick Nesbitt’s 20-acre estate in Montecito, California, once valued at $65million is set for auction on November 16 to 19….
James May said in interview that compared to the excesses of rock stars and footballers, the Top Gear trio were ‘quite well-behaved’ despite ‘huge pressure’ of maintaining success of popular show….
The unusual home, in Lammas Eco Village in Glandwr, Pembrokeshire, comes complete with outbuildings, stables and six-and-a-half acres of land….