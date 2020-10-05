https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/eddie-van-halen-dies-65-cancer?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The co-founder of Van Halen and legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen died Tuesday in a Santa Monica hospital. He was 65.

Van Halen was battling throat cancer, and in the past 72 hours of his doctors discovered the disease had spread to his brain and other organs. He had been battling cancer for over a decade and had been in and out of the hospital over the past year.

Considered one of the greatest and most influential guitarists of all times, Van Halen, a Dutch-American, and his band, which included singer David Lee Roth, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007 and is part of the top 20 best-selling artists of all time.

Van Halen classics included “Jump,” “Panama” and “Hot for Teacher.” Rolling Stone magazine put Eddie Van Halen at No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

Van Halen’s wife, son and brother, fellow band member Alex Van Halen, were by his side during his last days.

