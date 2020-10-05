https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/liberal-media-august-2019-proud-boys-right-wing-latinos-liberal-media-sept-2020-proud-boys-white-supremacists/
In August 2019 VICE News did an expose on the Proud Boys and posted the video on YouTube.
The Right-Wing Latinos of Miami: Proud Boys and Refugees
The video has 912,000 views.
But not anymore.
The Democrat media needed a new bogeyman to smear and attack President Trump so in the past year the Proud Boys have become “rightwing white supremacists.”
Enter the fake news New York Times:
See how they conveniently spin anything so they can use it to attack President Trump?
These people are wicked.
More from Enrique Tarrio…
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/oct/1/enrique-tarrio-says-proud-boys-not-white-supremaci/