In August 2019 VICE News did an expose on the Proud Boys and posted the video on YouTube.

The Right-Wing Latinos of Miami: Proud Boys and Refugees

The video has 912,000 views.

But not anymore.

The Democrat media needed a new bogeyman to smear and attack President Trump so in the past year the Proud Boys have become “rightwing white supremacists.”

Enter the fake news New York Times:

See how they conveniently spin anything so they can use it to attack President Trump?

These people are wicked.

More from Enrique Tarrio…

