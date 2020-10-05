https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/05/man-faces-charges-after-really-quickly-clearing-out-a-black-lives-matter-die-in-on-the-street-with-a-gun-video/

WTOC 11 in Savannah, Georgia, is reporting that 34-year-old Fredrick James of Decatur is facing charges of aggravated assault and reckless conduct after driving up to and dispersing a Black Lives Matter group that had intended on lying in the street for eight minutes and 42 seconds in honor of George Floyd.

WTOC says it was an unknown object, but it sure looked like a smoke bomb of some sort, and the object in his hand definitely looked like a gun. The gun came out after protesters started hitting his truck with a bicycle and other objects.

Us too, although we do wish people would stay out of the road. Like Jake Tapper would say … stay out of the road BECAUSE THAT’S WHAT ADULTS DO.

