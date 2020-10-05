https://www.theblaze.com/news/mark-levin-facebook-censorship-election

Conservative commentator Mark Levin slammed Facebook for censoring his page and accused them of trying to influence the election to help Democrats.

Levin posted the screenshot of a message he received from Facebook accusing him of publishing fake news and throttling the distribution of his posts.

“Facebook has just sent us this message. It’s a clear effort at censorship. Every link I post is from a legitimate source,” he tweeted.

“Your Page has reduced distribution and other restrictions because of repeated sharing of false news,” the notice from the social media giant read. “People will also be able to see if a Page has a history of sharing false news.

Levin, who is also a BlazeTV host of the “LevinTV” show, continued his criticism in a second tweet.

“But because so many people are seeing what I’m posting and we’re within weeks of the election it’s clear that Facebook is trying to influence the election’s outcome,” Levin tweeted.

“It’s also clear Facebook is pushing a leftwing agenda,” he added.

Facebook has been criticized by many on the right for censoring content and content creators who dissent from the liberal agenda. The social media giant has also been criticized on the left for not censoring right-wing voices enough.

In a statement about reducing fake news, Facebook explained their use of third-party fact-checkers to censor specific news outlets.

“If the fact-checking organizations identify a story as false, it will get flagged as disputed and there will be a link to a corresponding article explaining why. Stories that have been disputed also appear lower in News Feed,” they explained.

In 2018, PragerU accused Facebook of removing their videos and censoring other posts. The social media company later apologized and said their actions were made in error. “It’s deliberate censorship of conservative ideas,” said PragerU.

Here’s a video with more from Mark Levin:



[embedded content]

Mark Levin: If We Don’t Teach Children to Love This Country, We Won’t Survive



www.youtube.com



(H/T: The Right Scoop)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

