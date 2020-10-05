https://lidblog.com/prof-nathan-jun/

The Western Journal recently reported that far-left philosophy professor Nathan Jun advocated the murder of police officers, advocating they be “strangled … with the intestines of the last politician.”

“I want the entire world to burn until the last cop is strangled with the intestines of the last capitalist, who is strangled in turn with the intestines of the last politician,” Jun wrote on social media, KFDX-TV reported. Another report said his Facebook page has been down since September 25.

Jun, a professor at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas, claims he has received death threats, some of which are anti-Semitic in nature. He did not elaborate on the exact nature of the threats, offering only generalities.

“The results are always the same. People are calling for my death or for my termination or for my entire family to be killed or whatever,” he said. In a statement published by KFDX, Jun claims he has been, “…compelled to relocate to a hotel for my own safety.”

According to the KFDX report, Jun apparently has a long history of this type of rhetoric:

Even though Jun said he has always received backlash throughout his 12 years at MSU, he said he is very fortunate to live in Wichita Falls and have the job he has. “I do long to live in a world in which we no longer have cops, which we no longer have capitalists and which we no longer have politicians. Because those are my political beliefs and I own them and I make no apologies for those beliefs.”

As is so typical of leftists, Jun blamed what he called, “local fascists” — a term used by leftists to describe pretty much anyone to the right of Josef Stalin — for spreading his outrageous posts. It seems he wants to blame everyone else for the words he posted.

Having lived in Wichita Falls for several years — I graduated from high school there in 1975 — I can safely say that the good people of Wichita Falls are NOT fascists.

He also called the violence committed by leftists in cities across America, “a phony, ginned-up hysteria” he said is called “the Antifa Scare” by academics. Tell that to the people whose property has been targeted by the mob…

The university issued the following statement:

As a public university, we recognize and protect individuals’ free speech rights under the First Amendment so that ideas and information may be freely exchanged and examined without the threat of censorship or retaliation. Occasionally individuals will express opinions that may be offensive and even shocking, but are nonetheless entitled to First Amendment protection. When our faculty members speak or write as citizens within the confines of the law, they are free from institutional censorship or discipline. Though we take advantage of every opportunity to encourage all members of the campus community to express their opinions in a civil, respectful manner, we view avoidance of censorship as an important part of maintaining the culture of diversity of opinion and academic freedom that is so important to our role as a public university.

Whatever happened to don’t scream fire in the middle of a crowded theater. Calling for people to violently attack the Police who are already putting their lives on the line to protect us is not free speech–it’s inciting violence–against the police. It should not be tolerated.

Here’s a video of the report. Notice the Antifa t-shirt Jun is wearing:

Cross-Posted With Conservative Firing Line

