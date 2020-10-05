Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer falsely claimed on CNN that President Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax.”

“This threat is still very real. And the sad irony is that on the day that the president was admitted to the hospital with a very virus he called a hoax, the Supreme Court in Michigan undermined my emergency rule, my emergency orders that I’ve had to enact that puts us until the same state as all other states in this nation to save lives. We have saved thousands of lives and Supreme Court, on a slim majority Republican vote, undermined that effort. And so I remain very concerned,” Whitmer said Sunday on State of the Union.

Host Jake Tapper responded that the president never called the virus itself a hoax.

“The president didn’t call the virus a hoax. He called Democratic and immediate concerns about it a hoax, which is also false, but that is the precise lie that he told,” Tapper said.

Many in politics and in the media have claimed that the president called the coronavirus a hoax based on a quote from February of this year. However, his quote in full shows he never described the virus itself as a hoax.

“Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus, you know that right? Coronavirus, they’re politicizing it. We did one of the great jobs. You say, ‘How’s President Trump doing?’ They go, ‘Oh, not good, not good.’ They have no clue. They don’t have any clue. They can’t even count their votes in Iowa. They can’t even count. No, they can’t. They can’t count their votes,” Trump said on Feb. 28.

“One of my people came up to me and said, ‘Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia.’ That didn’t work out too well. They couldn’t do it. They tried the impeachment hoax. That was on a perfect conversation. They tried anything. They tried it over and over. They’d been doing it since you got in. It’s all turning. They lost. It’s all turning. Think of it. Think of it. And this is their new hoax,” he added.

Trump is currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Hospital , where doctors say he is improving.

“Today he feels well. He’s been up and around. Our plan for today is to have him to eat and drink, be up out of bed as much as possible, to be mobile. And if he continues to look and feel as well as he does today, our hope is that we can plan for a discharge as early as tomorrow to the White House where he can continue his treatment course,” said Dr. Brian Garibaldi on Sunday during a press conference.