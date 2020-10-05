https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/brad-wilmouth/2020/10/05/chris-hayes-claims-gop-trying-destroy-entire-structure-health

On Friday’s All In show on MSNBC, host Chris Hayes gave a misleading and hyperbolic commentary in which he declared that Republicans are “trying to destroy the entire structure of health care protection” as he fretted about the possibility that Judge Amy Coney Barrett will soon be confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

After recalling that President Donald Trump and several other prominent Republicans have been diagnosed with COVID-19, noting that they will have access to quality health care, Hayes brought up an upcoming Supreme Court case that may strike down the ObamaCare. As if a strong health care system didn’t already exist prior to President Barack Obama somehow providing it, Hayes warned:

One cannot help but note, as we think of the health of all those people and hope they have speedy recoveries, the event that brought some of them together where some of this transmission appears to have taken place was an event to nominate a Supreme Court justice to put on the Court and make sure she was on the Court in time to hear the case a week after the election in which this administration and Republican attorneys general and the Department of Justice are trying to destroy the entire structure of health care protection in this country.

Without noting any of the problems caused by greater government involvement in health care, the MSNBC host continued:

Right now, the Affordable Care Act — which protects people with preexisting conditions among a whole bunch of other important regulations — is being targeted by the White House in the midst of a pandemic that has sickened 7.3 million people. And if this administration gets its way — if they are victorious in court — it would lead to millions losing their coverage outright, including their protections for preexisting conditions which would be overturned in a country in which there are millions now with a preexisting condition because they had COVID.

This episode of MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes was sponsored by Chevrolet. Their contact information is linked.

Complete transcript follows:

MSNBC

All In with Chris Hayes

October 2, 2020

8:44 p.m. Eastern

CHRIS HAYES: In the last few hours, the President was helicoptered to Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment of his coronavirus. The President and First Lady have access, of course, to the best health care in the world. Senator Mike Lee of Utah and Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina both have good insurance — same with top Trump aide, Hope Hicks. One cannot help but note, as we think of the health of all those people and hope they have speedy recoveries, the event that brought some of them together where some of this transmission appears to have taken place was an event to nominate a Supreme Court justice to put on the Court and make sure she was on the Court in time to hear the case a week after the election in which this administration and Republican attorneys general and the Department of Justice are trying to destroy the entire structure of health care protection in this country.

Right now, the Affordable Care Act — which protects people with preexisting conditions among a whole bunch of other important regulations — is being targeted by the White House in the midst of a pandemic that has sickened 7.3 million people. And if this administration gets its way — if they are victorious in court — it would lead to millions losing their coverage outright, including their protections for preexisting conditions which would be overturned in a country in which there are millions now with a preexisting condition because they had COVID.

And even without the Justice Department trying to gut the ACA in court, as they are, the uninsured rate has gone up under Trump, and that’s because of the policies they’ve chosen. And because of the pandemic also, several million people are already losing their health insurance — losing their jobs. Never, ever has it been more apparent that everyone — every single American — deserves access to good quality health care — a guarantee of that — than in the middle of an infectious disease that is working its way through our entire society

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

