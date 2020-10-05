https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/519696-new-york-attorney-generals-office-deposing-eric-trump-in-tax

President TrumpDonald John TrumpQuestions remain unanswered as White House casts upbeat outlook on Trump’s COVID-19 fight White House staffers get email saying to stay home if they experience coronavirus symptoms White House says ‘appropriate precautions’ were taken for Trump’s outing to see supporters MORE‘s son Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpAide says Trump campaign doesn’t want remote debates Doctors, White House staff offer conflicting messages on president’s health Trump campaign launches ‘Operation MAGA’ while president recovers from COVID-19 MORE is being deposed Monday as part of an investigation into whether the value of certain Trump Organization assets was improperly inflated in order to gain tax benefits.

Eric Trump had initially attempted to delay the deposition until after Election Day, citing a busy campaigning schedule, but New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron ordered him to comply with the subpoena, stating that he did not have the authority to push back the date and that the court had no reason to work around Election Day.

The assets in question include at least four properties. One is the Seven Springs estate once owned by Washington Post publisher Eugene Meyer. The New York attorney general’s office began the investigation last March when President Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen Michael Dean CohenTrump called evangelical pastors ‘hustlers’: report The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by JobsOhio – Showdown: Trump-Biden debate likely to be nasty On The Money: Five takeaways from NYT Trump taxes bombshell | Trump tax reveal roils presidential race | Households, businesses fall into financial holes as COVID-19 aid dries up MORE alleged in his congressional testimony that his ex-boss had regularly inflated the value of his assets.

Along with Eric Trump’s deposition, documents related to the value of these assets that had previously been withheld were also requested. Any documents obtained during the probe remain sealed.

The deposition is occurring a week after The New York Times published an investigation of President Trump’s taxes. Records obtained by the paper showed that he had used his business losses to avoid paying taxes for 10 of the 15 years before his election and that he had paid only $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017.

In a debate last week against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenQuestions remain unanswered as White House casts upbeat outlook on Trump’s COVID-19 fight CNN anchor confronts senior Trump campaign adviser after motorcade: Trump’s ‘downplaying the virus’ Biden again tests negative for COVID-19 MORE, the president refuted the claims in the article and stated he had paid “millions” in federal income taxes.

That led Biden to repeatedly ask him to release his tax returns. The president responded that he would do so “as soon as it’s finished.”

Trump became the first president in decades to break tradition and not release his tax returns upon being elected in 2016. He has cited an ongoing audit as the reason he has not released the documents, but the IRS has stated that an audit would not prevent him from releasing personal tax information.

