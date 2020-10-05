https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nfl-las-vegas-raiders-fine/2020/10/05/id/990503

Ten Las Vegas Raiders players were fined a total of $165,000 on Monday by the National Football League, including quarterback Derek Carr, for violating coronavirus protocols – not wearing facial coverings – during a charity event last week in Nevada.

Tight end Darren Waller was fined $30,000 for hosting the event in Henderson while nine of his teammates each received a $15,000 penalty after they were spotted on video and photographs attending the event without masks, the NFL reported on its website.

The fines come after the NFL postponed two games this past weekend due to positive tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

The Darren Waller Foundation raised approximately $300,000 for drug and alcohol addiction among young people, but Raiders owner Mark Davis was quoted as saying he was disappointed the reports of the maskless players received more attention than the event or cause.

Video appeared on Twitter that showed a maskless Carr tossing footballs into the audience at a crowded event.

“We admit we should have kept the masks on,” Carr said.

Coach Jon Gruden said he addressed the issue with the players, which also included ﻿tight end Jason Witten﻿, tight end ﻿Derek Carrier﻿, wide receiver ﻿Zay Jones﻿, cornerback ﻿Nevin Lawson﻿, tight end ﻿Foster Moreau﻿, quarterback ﻿Nathan Peterman﻿, wide receiver ﻿Hunter Renfrow﻿, and center ﻿Erik Magnuson.

This is the second time the Raiders have been sanctioned by the league for violations of the league COVID regulations.

Gruden was fined $100,000 and the team an additional $250,000 for not wearing a facial covering on the sideline during the Raiders’ 34-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints in the second week of the season.

Gruden likely faces another fine after he was photographed with his mouth and nose exposed and mask covering his chin.

