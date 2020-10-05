https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/new-jersey-bedminster-contact-tracing-pandemic/2020/10/05/id/990447

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said state health officials have contacted 184 out of the 206 people who were possibly exposed to the coronavirus because they attended a fundraiser for President Donald Trump in Bedminster last week, Axios reported.

The contact tracing began after the president tweeted he ad first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus early Friday morning.

The White House provided a list of people who attended the event to New Jersey health officials. Murphy said officials are encouraging attendees and employees who might have been exposed to self-quarantine and get tested no earlier than five to seven days after the event.

“This is on a national scale,” the governor said of the list, noting a “significant” number of individuals on the list were from out of state.

Murphy said health officials were also working to notify 19 employees who were working at the golf club during the fundraising event of their possible exposure to the virus.

“We have particular concern for [golf club staff], considering the potential for spread within our communities,” Murphy said during a news briefing. “This is where they live. This is very much a race against the clock. As with everything, the Department of Health treats this data and information with the utmost protection.”

Murphy blasted the president and his staff for acting “recklessly.”

The event took place after Trump knew one of his aides tested positive for the virus.

Murphy said they were aware of at least two “potential violations” of state-issued guidelines, including having too many people congregating indoors and serving a buffet-style meal. He said it would be up to the attorney general to decide whether any guidelines were violated.

“Based on the information that the [Department of Health] shared with attendees, the CDC feels we have completed the initial outreach and will standby to assist further if needed,” Murphy said.

“We certainly hope and pray fervently that no confirmed cases come out of the event in Bedminster, and we continue to send our best wishes and prayers to the president, the first lady, former Gov. Chris Christie and all who have tested positive over the weekend,” Murphy said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

