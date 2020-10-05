https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/05/none-of-this-is-true-actual-pharmacist-shuts-bill-kristol-and-other-experts-down-for-claiming-trumps-covid-meds-make-him-unfit/

As information about the medications Trump’s doctors are prescribing to him made its way around social media, Twitter was suddenly filled with drug experts who claimed one of his meds would actually make him too crazy to do his job.

Or something.

Yeah, since the president tested positive for the virus, people like Bill Kristol have become more unbearable than ever.

Q.: If the president is on dexamethasone, which I gather can affect judgment, temperament, etc., is there a case for a temporary transfer of responsibility to the VP under section 3 of the 25th amendment? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 4, 2020

They still can’t accept the man won, even now.

Luckily (for us), Matt Dawson who is actually a pharmacist ‘in real life’ explained quite pointedly to Kristol why he and his tweet were both stupid:

Bill, I’m a pharmacist, stop with this. Dexamethasone doesn’t do any of that. You get the same shot in your butt when you get a cold — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) October 5, 2020

We’ll listen to the actual pharmacist, thanks.

Matt’s whole timeline yesterday was his explaining how these meds work and that they do NOT incapacitate people who take them.

Yes, yes everything IS stupid.

Yay, job security for us!

Ok, Twitter’s Pharmacist here. Dexamethasone is super cheap, been around for-eh-ver and is used all the time. It’s not last ditch. It’s not special. It’s not rare. I literally have 1000s in my pharmacy no and dispense it everyday — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) October 4, 2020

Every day!

But then that means there are people on this medication all over the country who could LITERALLY GO INSANE.

ROFL.

Let me reiterate, Decadron rarely if it all has these mental side effects. But the fact that people are highlighting those as proof that one is unfit to be pres makes me wonder what they think about people with mental or psychological issues and if they should not be president. — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) October 5, 2020

They’re a-holes, Matt.

All of them.

Pharmacist here, none of what he’s saying is true https://t.co/kdIp382IcA — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) October 4, 2020

These lunatics are all over Twitter. They’ve gone from rooting for his death to hoping beyond hope his meds somehow hurt him.

LET’S PLAY A GAME! How many more can you find? @CyberWonton pic.twitter.com/uPoZnWHudY — Stacey – 1776 & MLK (@ScotsFyre) October 5, 2020

And they want us to give them control over OUR healthcare?

Yeah.

Pass.

***

