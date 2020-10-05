https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/north-carolina-democratic-senate-candidate-cunningham-cancels-town-hall?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

North Carolina Democrat Senate candidate Cal Cunningham reportedly cancelled a town hall meeting Monday night – amid another allegation of an inappropriate extra-marital relationship.

Last week, Cunningham, in a close race to unseat GOP Sen. Thom Tillis, admitted to having sent sexually explicit text messages to a woman other than his wife, Arlene Guzman Todd, a public relations strategist out of California.

The town hall this week was cancelled after a woman claimed Cunningham had an affair with another woman, her friend.

A reporter for WUNC, North Carolina Public Radio, tweeted Monday that Cunningham had “backed out” of the event and that “organizers will try to reschedule.”

The campaign has yet to respond Tuesday to questions about the event and why the candidate reportedly did not attend.

Cunningham leads Tillis by 6 percentage points, 48-to42, according to the most recent RealClearPolitics.com polls average.

