President Donald Trump lags behind Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the latest poll of Arizona from The New York Times and Siena College following their first debate last week.

The poll found Trump, who won Arizona by around 4 percentage points in 2016, trails behind his challenger in a state a Democrat has not won since 1996.

49% support Biden.

41% back Trump.

Biden also holds the advantage among Hispanic voters in the state and women, while Trump leads with men.

65% of Hispanic voters back Biden.

27% of Hispanic voters support Trump.

55% of women back Biden.

37% of women support Trump.

The Times noted Biden and Democrat Senate candidate Mark Kelly are doing better among Republicans than their GOP opponents are with Democrats, which could be because “long-simmering divisions between conservative and center-right Arizona Republicans have boiled over this year, with Jeff Flake, the former senator, and Cindy McCain, the widow of former Sen. John McCain, both endorsing Mr. Biden. At the same time, a far-right Republican who challenged Mr. McCain in his last election, Kelli Ward, has taken over the state’s Republican Party.”

The poll surveyed 655 likely voters from Oct. 1-3 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.

