New York Times contributing op-ed writer Wajahat Ali is not a good person. Let’s just make that perfectly clear.

Better yet, let him make that perfectly clear to you himself:

Guys like Wajahat Ali give Muslims — and Samuel L. Jackson, for that matter — a bad name.

Then maybe you should see someone who can help you put your soul back together, you ghoul.

Instead of being like this, expert writer Wajahat Ali should try taking a page from this woman’s book instead:

