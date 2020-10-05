https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/officials-video-express-government-dedication-us-election-integrity?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Four government officials in a video posted online conveyed the American government’s dedication to ensuring the integrity of the nation’s upcoming election.

National Counterintelligence and Security Center Director William Evanina said that foreign entities seek to meddle in American elections.

“Foreign actors are spreading disinformation and attempting to sway voters by executing influence operations. They are using an array of cyber activities with the intent to gain access to our election infrastructure. They’re also attempting to collect derogatory personal information from candidates, campaigns and prominent Americans,” Evanina said. “Despite these nefarious efforts our election system remains resilient. To be clear, it would be very difficult for adversaries to interfere with or manipulate voting results at scale,” he assured.

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Christopher Krebs expressed strong optimism about the security of U.S. elections.

“Well, I’m here today to tell you that my confidence in the security of your vote has never been higher. That’s because of an all-of-nation unprecedented election security effort over the last several years,” Krebs said. “This year more than 92% of votes cast will have a paper record,” he noted.

“We’re not going to tolerate foreign interference in our elections or criminal activity that threatens the sanctity of your vote or undermines public confidence in the outcome of the election. At the FBI, we’re working closely with our federal, state, and local partners to share information, bolster security, and identify and disrupt any threats,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in the video.

[embedded content]

