https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/investigation-finds-some-inmates-were-subjected-repeated-playing-baby-shark?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Three former jail employees on Monday were charged following an investigation that found that workers forced Oklahoma County inmates to repeatedly listen to the famous children’s tune “Baby Shark” for significant lengths of time.

According to The Oklahoman, at least four inmates endured this treatment that took place in a room for attorney visits. The inmates were compelled to stand for the duration of this sonic onslaught with their hands cuffed and fastened to a wall, the investigation reportedly discovered.

Two former detention officers and a former supervisor were charged with misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a prisoner as well as conspiracy, according to the outlet.

Gregory Cornell Butler and Christian Charles Miles, both 21-years-old, stand accused of engaging in the improper disciplinary measures, while 50-year-old Christopher Raymond Hendershott allegedly was aware of the behavior but did not act to prevent it.

“It was unfortunate that I could not find a felony statute to fit this fact scenario,” District Attorney David Prater reportedly said. “I would have preferred filing a felony on this behavior.”

According to the outlet, an investigator wrote in affidavits that Miles verified that he and Butler “systematically worked together and used the … attorney booth as a means to discipline inmates and teach them a lesson because they felt that disciplinary action within the Detention Center was not working in correcting the behavior of the inmates.”

“Butler also confirmed that he used the booth as a means of punishment,” the investigator also reportedly relayed. “The playing of the music was said to be a joke between Miles and Butler.”

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

