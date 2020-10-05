https://www.theepochtimes.com/pelosi-says-she-only-hears-updates-on-trumps-health-from-media_3526016.html

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Sunday that she has not been receiving formal updates from the White House on President Donald Trump’s health following his COVID-19 diagnosis late last week.

Pelosi, who tested negative for the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus on Friday, told CBS’s “Face the Nation” that she has not been kept in the loop regarding the president’s well-being, despite her position as second in the line of succession behind Vice President Mike Pence.

“We’re getting our information the way everyone else is—in the media,” she said, when asked whether she was happy with the level of communication from the White House on Trump’s health.

“But in terms of the succession, that’s an ongoing process. Sadly at this time, it comes to the forefront.”

The president was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP virus, late last week, and is on several medications, including dexamethasone, remdesivir, and Regeneron, according to his team of doctors.

Pelosi, who is ahead of Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) in the line of succession, said that she is praying for the president and first lady Melania Trump following their positive diagnoses.

We must crush this coronavirus — and protect the Affordable Care Act to ensure Americans have access to the health care they need now more than ever. #FamiliesFirst @FaceTheNation pic.twitter.com/MZxYhJC2v4 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 4, 2020

Doctors said the president had a high fever on Friday morning but had not run a fever since Friday.

On Sunday, White House physician Dr. Sean P. Conley said Trump’s condition “has continued to improve,” and another medical specialist said he could return to the White House “as early as tomorrow.”

Conley appeared upbeat on the president’s prognosis, saying Trump is “up and around.” He previously confirmed that the president briefly received supplemental oxygen after his blood oxygen level dropped down to 93 percent on Saturday. It rose to 98 percent on Sunday.

“We pray for his good health, his speedy recovery,” Pelosi said. “We wouldn’t pray if we didn’t believe there was a chance that there could be an answer.

“And so I pray that in addition to his health, that the president’s heart will be open to the millions of people who have been affected, the hundreds of thousands of families that have suffered a death, and also to recognize that a preponderance of the impact of the virus in communities of color that maybe don’t have the kind of access to care that the president or the rest of us have,” she added.

Separately on Sunday, White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said that the White House is not considering a transfer of power from Trump to Pence, saying that it is “not something that’s on the table at this point.”

He assured that the president is “in great shape” and that he and the government are “doing well.”

The last time presidential powers were handed over was in 2002 and 2007, from George W. Bush to then-Vice President Dick Cheney when Bush was anesthetized for a colonoscopy.

The Constitution was amended in 1963 following John F. Kennedy’s assassination to clarify the lines of succession.

Pelosi also told “Face the Nation” that she is concerned the information Trump’s team of doctors is relaying to the public “has to be approved by the president. That’s not very scientific.”

Jack Phillips contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

