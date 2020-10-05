https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/pence-and-harris-teams-disagree-about-use-plexiglass-debate?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Vice President Mike Pence and his team have requested that no plexiglass dividers be erected on his side of the stage for Wednesday night’s debate with Democratic vice-presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris.

On Monday, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that dividers were an agreed-upon safety measure to prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus in the Salt Lake City debate.

The vice president’s chief of staff said Pence and his team don’t think the dividers are necessary, given the 12-foot distance between Pence and Harris, in addition to the daily testing that each are receiving.

Pence’s team says regardless of what Harris wants around her side of the stage, he does not want dividers surrounding him on stage.

“If she wants it, she’s more than welcome to surround herself with plexiglass if that makes her feel more comfortable. It’s not needed,” said Marc Short, Pence’s chief of staff.

Last week, the Trump campaign denied a request from the Biden camp that the candidates stand during the next debate. The current plan will have the two sitting at separate tables.

Despite Pence’s attendance at a White House Rose Garden ceremony with several people who have since tested positive for the virus, his team says he is “not considered a close contact with any individuals who have tested positive for the coronavirus, including President Donald Trump.”

