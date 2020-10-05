https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/05/please-god-gop-be-americans-concerned-resistance-blue-checks-cite-trumps-tweets-as-grounds-for-invoking-the-25th-amendment/

Bill Kristol may not have much to feel good about these days, but maybe he can take some comfort in knowing that he’s in illustrious company when it comes to Donald Trump’s medical condition.

As we told you earlier, Politico White House reporter Gabby Orr saw Donald Trump’s all-caps series of tweets this morning and suggested that it was a product of an obvious Dexamethasone-induced mood swing.

That’s actually been quite a popular take today, with many cool, calm, and collected blue-checks citing the tweets as evidence that it’s time to deploy the 25th Amendment:

Yesterday we learned that the steroid treatment Trump is getting—extraordinarily early in his COVID-19 diagnosis—can cause mania and other mental impairments that may threaten national security. Today, we get this (below is just an excerpt) from Trump. Terrifying. #25thAmendment pic.twitter.com/zscFndQxEX — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) October 5, 2020

…25th Amendment, anyone? — Jesse Damiani (@JesseDamiani) October 5, 2020

25TH AMENDMENT NOW! — Ever Carradine (@EverCarradine) October 5, 2020

25TH AMENDMENT. VOTE! — Blake Crouch (@blakecrouch1) October 5, 2020

25TH AMENDMENT. VOTE! — David Valcin (@filthymcnasty) October 5, 2020

SAVE OUR 25TH AMENDMENT! VOTE! — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) October 5, 2020

Question: If the @POTUS is taking a steroid that sometimes produces wild mood swings, shouldn’t he surrender authority to the VP under the 25th Amendment? — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) October 5, 2020

⏰💣 The 25th Amendment. Use it. Remember, President Trump has the nuclear football probably right there in his hospital room. And if he doesn’t, who is keeping us safe? — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) October 5, 2020

Use our 25th Amendment (section 4), then vote for Joe Biden. https://t.co/1YgZcnAB1n — Tom Eblen (@tomeblen) October 5, 2020

SAVE OUR 25TH AMENDMENT! — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) October 5, 2020

MELTDOWN: Someone is lobbying for the 25th Amendment to “save” him from epic defeat. I’m not sure he’s thinking about the criminal prosecution that follows but I appreciate that he’s being “true to his brand.” #VOTE pic.twitter.com/iKGVlBVbC9 — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) October 5, 2020

25th amendment. Please. This man has the nuclear codes. pic.twitter.com/Y500qUQQH1 — Aly Walansky (@alywalansky) October 5, 2020

Trump’s insane — INSANE — twitter storm this morning is make the case for his cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment. But they’re all either deranged themselves, evil, cowards or some combination of the three. The world should be worried about the madman in charge over here. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 5, 2020

Oh. Full on manic episode. #25thAmendmentNow. No Adderall in hospital. Please god @GOP, be Americans. Please god look at what you’ve done. He’s now having a MELTDOWN. #25thAmendment. — Willie Garson 🇺🇸 (@WillieGarson) October 5, 2020

Who’s really having the MELTDOWN, though? Because we’re pretty sure that Donald Trump’s tweets today are pretty much in-line with his usual offerings.

Actually, this is on-brand for Trump if you’ve paid attention to his tweets the past 4 years. https://t.co/QMe0sf5PJX — Kimberly (@SouthernKeeks) October 5, 2020

Four-plus years, if we’re really keeping score. So yeah.

All this 25th Amendment talk seems less like it stems from real concern and more like it’s just the latest iteration of the same argument the Resistance has been making since Donald Trump won the election. For these people, literally everything he does is grounds for invoking the 25th Amendment.

And they expect to be taken seriously.

I can’t believe Trump is tweeting in all caps in this close proximity to Secret Service agents. God bless them and their families. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 5, 2020

Snort.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

