Plexiglass will be installed between Vice President Pence and Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisBiden again tests negative for COVID-19 9 in 10 Republicans say Trump handled diagnosis correctly: poll Aide says Trump campaign doesn’t want remote debates MORE (D-Calif.) on the vice presidential debate stage in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Wednesday, according to a source close to the Biden campaign.

The development, which was first reported by Politico on Monday, comes as a growing number of individuals in President Trump Donald John TrumpQuestions remain unanswered as White House casts upbeat outlook on Trump’s COVID-19 fight White House staffers get email saying to stay home if they experience coronavirus symptoms White House says ‘appropriate precautions’ were taken for Trump’s outing to see supporters MORE‘s orbit have tested positive for coronavirus, including the president, first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpGOP lawmaker calls on Pelosi to apologize for response to Trump contracting coronavirus White House gave New Jersey officials list of 206 people at Trump’s Thursday fundraiser events Photo of Mark Meadows rubbing his head during update on Trump’s health goes viral MORE, and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and two assistant press secretaries.

Pence has tested negative for the virus, but the growing number of cases out of the Trump administration raised concerns about the upcoming debate, especially after the president and first lady tested positive two days after attending the presidential debate last week.

Following Trump’s diagnosis, the Commission on Presidential debates decided to space Harris and Pence 13 feet apart instead of 7 feet apart.

The plexiglass proposal was reportedly supported by Harris’s team, but not the vice president’s.

“If Sen. Harris wants to use a fortress around herself, have at it,” Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller said in a statement to Politico.

Vice President Biden suggested he would be open to using plexiglass in the upcoming presidential debate next week on October 15.

“I’m not an expert on it but I think we should be very cautious,” he said when asked whether Plexiglas should be used at the forum.

South Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harris notably brought plexiglass to his debate against Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamJaime Harrison debates Graham behind plexiglass shield Democrats warn Supreme Court confirmation would endanger senators’ health, call for delay McCabe will not appear at Senate hearing, citing coronavirus concerns MORE (R-S.C.) over the weekend.

