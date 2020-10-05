https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/519735-poll-biden-leads-grow-in-pennsylvania-wisconsin

Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenQuestions remain unanswered as White House casts upbeat outlook on Trump’s COVID-19 fight CNN anchor confronts senior Trump campaign adviser after motorcade: Trump’s ‘downplaying the virus’ Biden again tests negative for COVID-19 MORE’s leads in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have grown since mid-September, according to polls released on Monday.

Biden holds a 5 percentage point lead in Pennsylvania and a 6 percentage point lead in Wisconsin over President Trump Donald John TrumpQuestions remain unanswered as White House casts upbeat outlook on Trump’s COVID-19 fight White House staffers get email saying to stay home if they experience coronavirus symptoms White House says ‘appropriate precautions’ were taken for Trump’s outing to see supporters MORE less than a month before the election, according to Reuters/Ipsos polls conducted in both states.

The former vice president earned 50 percent of the support in both Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, while Trump received 45 percent and 44 percent of the vote, respectively. Biden’s leads in both states remain within the polls’ 5 percentage point margins of error.

In mid-September, 49 percent of Pennsylvania respondents sided with Biden, while 46 percent went with Trump. In Wisconsin, 48 percent of respondents said they would vote for the former vice president, compared to 43 percent who said they would vote for the president. Biden’s mid-September leads also fell within the 5 percentage point margins of error.

In both states, respondents consider Biden to be the better candidate to handle the coronavirus pandemic, with a 10 percentage point lead in Pennsylvania and a 9 percentage point lead in Wisconsin.

But Trump continues to have the advantage over Biden when it comes to the economy with respondents saying he would better handle it with a 5 percentage point lead in Pennsylvania and a 7 percentage point lead in Wisconsin.

The Reuters/Ipsos polls in both states surveyed 1,000 adults each between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5.

The polls were released as President Trump returned to the White House Monday after spending the weekend in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following a positive COVID-19 test last week.

The opening day of the poll was the same day as the first presidential debate.

