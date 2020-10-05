https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/president-looks-fantastic-vibrant-healthy-and-ready-to-work/
About The Author
Related Posts
Trump demands criminal probe of Ilhan Omar…
September 28, 2020
Antifa BLM then celebrates his murder…
August 30, 2020
Inside the coup and the coverup…
August 1, 2020
Stanford Professor of Medicine… ‘Fauci did everything wrong’
September 9, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy