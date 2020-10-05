https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/president-trump-announces-planning-participating-october-15th-debate-joe-biden-former-intern/

President Trump recorded a stirring address to the nation immediately upon his return from a three-day stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland for treatment of an infection by the COVID-19 China coronavirus.

Trump was diagnosed with the virus early Friday morning after showing symptoms on Thursday and then Friday during the day.

Monday night Sean Hannity announced that President Trump is planning on participating in the October 15th presidential debate.

The president will debate Joe Biden and his former intern Steve Scully.

Steve Scully, the moderator for the second debate next week, has an interesting resume. He was a former intern for JOE BIDEN!

