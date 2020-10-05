https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/president-trump-beats-covid-19-leaves-walter-reed-medical-center-jackass-reporter-screams-super-spreader/
President Trump was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center after his three day treatment for the China coronavirus.
President Trump beat the coronavirus in three days.
Advertisement – story continues below
As President Trump left the hospital on Monday evening he flashed a thumbs up sign to reporters and supporters.
Then as President Trump walked to his car a liberal media hack screamed out, “Are you a super spreader?”
TRENDING: Sixth Grade Teacher Brendan Stanton Caught on Video Abusing a Student for Defending Trump — Then Lies to Parent About it (VIDEO)
These liberal reporters are so filled with hate.
What a disgrace.
Update: The reporter is from Yahoo
Advertisement – story continues below