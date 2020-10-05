https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/president-trump-beats-covid-19-leaves-walter-reed-medical-center-jackass-reporter-screams-super-spreader/

President Trump was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center after his three day treatment for the China coronavirus.

President Trump beat the coronavirus in three days.

As President Trump left the hospital on Monday evening he flashed a thumbs up sign to reporters and supporters.

Then as President Trump walked to his car a liberal media hack screamed out, “Are you a super spreader?”

These liberal reporters are so filled with hate.

What a disgrace.

Update: The reporter is from Yahoo

[embedded content]

