Over on CNN, media hall monitor Brian Stelter has already declared a coronavirus coverup, but he’s not the only journalist to have lost his mind over President Trump having tested positive for COVID-19, tweeting an upbeat video from Walter Reed, doing a drive-by to thank supporters, and being discharged and returning to the White House Monday evening.

Hunter Walker of Yahoo News says he asked President Trump (we assume as he was boarding Marine One) whether he’s a superspreader.

Dear diary … He ignored me.

The president has a pretty strong sense of whom to ignore.

