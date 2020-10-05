https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/president-trump-encourages-nation-coronavirus-battle-stirring-video-address-return-white-house-walter-reed/

President Trump recorded a stirring address to the nation immediately upon his return from a three-day stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland for treatment of an infection by the COVID-19 China coronavirus. Trump was diagnosed with the virus early Friday morning after having mild symptoms on Thursday.

Standing between U.S. flags on the Truman Balcony with the Washington Monument in the distance, Trump was strong, confident and encouraging as he urged Americans to not be afraid and not let the virus dominate their lives. He spoke the nearly one-and-half-minute speech without difficulty, having caught his breathe after the walk up the steps to the balcony from the South Lawn had left him a little winded.

I just just left Walter Reed Medical Center and it's really something very special. These doctors, the nurses, the first responders; and I learned so much about coronavirus. And one thing that's for certain: Don't let it dominate you. Don't be afraid of it. You're gonna beat it. We have the best medical equipment. We have the best medicines–all developed recently. And you're gonna beat it. I went, I didn't feel so good. And two days ago, I could have left two days ago. Two days ago I felt great, like better than I have in a long time. I said just recently, better than twenty years ago. Don't let it dominate. Don't let it take over your lives. Don't let that happen. We're the greatest country in the world. We're going, back we're going back to work. We're gonna be out front. As your leader I had to do that. I knew there's danger to it but I had to do it. I stood out front. I led. Nobody that's a leader would not do what I did. And, I know there's a risk, there's a danger but that's okay. And now I'm better. And maybe I'm immune, I don't know. But don't let it dominate your lives. Get out there. Be careful. We have the best medicines in the world. And they're all happened very shortly. And they're all getting approved. And the vaccines are coming momentarily. Thank your very much. And Walter Reed, what a group of people. Thank you very much."

The White House put together a stunning video marking Trump’s return:

