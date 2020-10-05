https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/05/president-trump-releases-video-message-on-return-to-the-white-house-andrea-mitchell-has-no-words/

Maybe it’s an example of what CNN’s Brian Stelter called “a performative show of strength,” but after President Trump returned to the White House from Walter Reed, he took off his mask and shot a quick video telling people not to let the coronavirus dominate them.

But did we mention Trump took off his mask when he reached the top of the White House stairs? NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell said she had no words:

.⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ returns to the White House and immediately takes off his mask. I have no words pic.twitter.com/8Arq8atI0M — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) October 5, 2020

Another media lie. She had 16 words. https://t.co/nrnaa7PlVI — jon gabriel (@exjon) October 5, 2020

Only days into his diagnosis, the first thing President Trump does when he gets back to the White House is take his mask off. pic.twitter.com/kyqvHcSbIl — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 5, 2020

Which is fine. No one is near him. https://t.co/aX584Xhs16 — jon gabriel (@exjon) October 5, 2020

There’s no one around him you miserable hag. https://t.co/DtcWsUKp22 — RBe (@RBPundit) October 6, 2020

You can dislike how Trump has handled the covid messaging and still acknowledge that he isn’t endangering anyone by standing 100 ft. from everyone else outside. https://t.co/3rXMCSZZkb — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 5, 2020

Was he interacting with people after this moment? If so, bad. If not, who cares. https://t.co/d5BMSLU5FM — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) October 6, 2020

When did “wear a mask” become “wear a mask outside when no one is around you”? Huh? — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) October 5, 2020

Jake Tapper wears his when he’s alone in the coffee break room at CNN.

The instant Trump took off his mask outside when no one was around him. https://t.co/BVnsJNcmYT — jon gabriel (@exjon) October 5, 2020

And here’s Jim Acosta, again:

CNN’s Jim Acosta: “This is the virus coming back to the White House.” pic.twitter.com/FkdfBz3Fml — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 5, 2020

OK, on behalf of the same part of the country, I have to ask … is there something we can do about the major media’s complete mental breakdown that we’re all witnessing right now? Legit worried about them. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 5, 2020

This may be something they should consider, and then get on xanax. pic.twitter.com/FKKXNSJMWO — God, Family, Country 🇺🇸 (@OppressedTweets) October 5, 2020

Mollie, we were hoping you’d know. We are just completely flummoxed how these manic episodes can pass as journalism. — vbspurs (@vbspurs) October 5, 2020

Mollie, they have always been like this….

They are just so defeated they can’t hide it anymore.

So much exposure of the heart. — getliquidized (@getliquidized) October 6, 2020

They must be mocked, mercilessly. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) October 5, 2020

In the immortal words of Will Rogers: “Give a man enough rope.” 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Joe Matthews (@jmatthews1065) October 5, 2020

The media going nuts over “Don’t be afraid of COVID” is a perfect distillation of their behavior over the past four years, in which the president says a normal message of hope and they lose their minds. — Dr. Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) October 6, 2020

We’d like to keep hearing upbeat messages like this one right through Election Day. Forget Biden; just keep leading.

* * *

Update:

Bonus:

Here’s CNN’s Kaitlin Collins removing her mask the second she thinks the cameras are off: pic.twitter.com/R0QdJYNjwm https://t.co/1jM2iZ9dJJ — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 6, 2020

Related:

CNN’s Brian Stelter says President Trump leaving Walter Reed ‘is what strongmen do in autocratic regimes’ https://t.co/zB7MolCYFw — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 5, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

