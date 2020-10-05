https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/05/president-trump-releases-video-message-on-return-to-the-white-house-andrea-mitchell-has-no-words/

Maybe it’s an example of what CNN’s Brian Stelter called “a performative show of strength,” but after President Trump returned to the White House from Walter Reed, he took off his mask and shot a quick video telling people not to let the coronavirus dominate them.

But did we mention Trump took off his mask when he reached the top of the White House stairs? NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell said she had no words:

Jake Tapper wears his when he’s alone in the coffee break room at CNN.

And here’s Jim Acosta, again:

We’d like to keep hearing upbeat messages like this one right through Election Day. Forget Biden; just keep leading.

