President Donald Trump announced that he would be leaving the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Monday evening after spending the weekend there for coronavirus treatment.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, the president, who was hospitalized Friday night after testing positive for COVID-19 and experiencing symptoms from the disease, said that he was “feeling really good.”

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good!” Trump wrote.” Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

The move followed a promising report on Sunday that the president could be discharged from the hospital Monday as long as his doctors determined his condition had “continued to improve.”

Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley, Trump’s physician, told reporters over the weekend that the president experienced predominantly mild symptoms of the virus, such as fever and fatigue. While he was administered supplemental oxygen Friday night, he has reportedly not required any supplemental oxygen since arriving at the medical facility.

According to doctors, the president was treated with Remedsivir, an experimental polyclonal antibody cocktail produced by Regeneron, the steroid dexamethasone, as well as zinc, vitamin D, melatonin, and aspirin during his hospitalization.

Trump reportedly remained largely upbeat during his three-day stay at the hospital and even ventured outside the hospital to surprise supporters gathered there Sunday afternoon.

The president will now presumably return to White House and begin conducting business from the Oval Office again as he continues to recover.

