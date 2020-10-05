https://bongino.com/president-trump-working-on-declassifying-spygate-documents-from-hospital/

Last week Lindsey Graham released damning information from DNI John Ratcliffe that the media was more than happy to ignore. The information was regarding the FBI’s handling of Crossfire Hurricane, their secretive counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign that was a precursor to Robert Mueller’s special counsel.

Anyone that’s followed the spygate scandal knows that the investigation was tainted by the political motivation to thwart the candidacy and then presidency of Donald Trump, and Ratcliffe has provided us with even more supporting evidence. According to Graham, Ratcliffe provided the following information to the Committee on the Judiciary:

“In late July 2016, U.S. intelligence agencies obtained insight into Russian intelligence analysis alleging that U.S. Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had approved a campaign plan to stir up a scandal against U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the Democratic National Committee . The IC does not know the accuracy of this allegation or the extent to which the Russian intelligence analysis may reflect exaggeration or fabrication.”

. The IC does not know the accuracy of this allegation or the extent to which the Russian intelligence analysis may reflect exaggeration or fabrication.” “According to his handwritten notes, former Central Intelligence Agency Director Brennan subsequently briefed President Obama and other senior national security officials on the intelligence, including the ‘alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26, 2016 of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services .’”

.’” “On 07 September 2016, U.S. intelligence officials forwarded an investigative referral to FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence Peter Strzok regarding ‘U.S. Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s approval of a plan concerning U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private mail server.’”

Devin Nunes appeared on Maria Bartiromo’s show yesterday to highlight these findings, and two other sets of documents that he wants released to the public; the memos from interviews that the FBI conducted with discredited dossier source Christopher Steele, and the release of the underlying intelligence for the Ratcliffe memo quoted above.

So damning is this intel that Nunes floated the possibility of temporarily shutting down U.S. intel agencies until they turn over those documents. “We want every damn bit of evidence that every intelligence agency has, or it’s maybe time to shut those agencies down. Because, at the end of the day…our liberties are more important than anything else we have in this country. And they have been stampeded over by these dirty cops.”

And President Donald Trump seems to have heard him loud and clear. According to the Daily Caller:

President Donald Trump is working to declassify documents related to the Russia investigation while he recovers from coronavirus at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, his chief of staff said Monday. “This morning we’ve already had a couple of discussions on items that he wants to get done,” Mark Meadows, the chief of staff, said in an interview on “Fox & Friends.” “Candidly, he’s already tasked me with getting declassification rolling in a follow up to some of the requests that Devin Nunes and others have made.”

