Operation Warp Speed may have saved the President’s life – ironically he was the man behind the project.

President Trump walked out of the hospital tonight after contracting the China coronavirus last Thursday.

After only a weekend in the hospital the President is safely back in the White House. He may be to blame for his own recovery.

Bloomberg wrote on April 29, 2020:

The Trump administration is organizing a Manhattan Project-style effort to drastically cut the time needed to develop a coronavirus vaccine, with a goal of making enough doses for most Americans by year’s end. Called “Operation Warp Speed,” the program will pull together private pharmaceutical companies, government agencies and the military to try to cut the development time for a vaccine by as much as eight months, according to two people familiar with the matter. As part of the arrangement, taxpayers will shoulder much of the financial risk that vaccine candidates may fail, instead of drug companies. The project’s goal is to have 300 million doses of vaccine available by January, according to one administration official. There is no precedent for such rapid development of a vaccine.

This past week after contracting the coronavirus, President Trump took the following medications:

President Donald Trump’s physicians are using several medications – including an experimental drug and an over-the-counter heartburn medication — on the 74-year-old in an effort to relieve the symptoms of Covid-19 and hopefully shorten the course of his illness.

Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, said Sunday that Trump was given a steroid called dexamethasone after his blood oxygen level had dropped twice in two days, but he “has continued to improve” since then. The president is also receiving a vitamin and aspirin. Conley also revealed the other drugs Trump is being treated with. Here is a look at those medications:

Dexamethasone has been shown to reduce deaths in patients who are the sickest from the infection.

Steroids suppress the immune system, something that has been shown to help those with severe COVID-19 cases. The drug works to calm the immune response to the virus, helping some whose immune response goes into overdrive, causing other sometimes fatal responses.

Some doctors who are not treating the president have questioned the use of the steroid on a patient who is said not to be suffering from severe symptoms of the virus.

Dr. Eric Topol, director and founder of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, California, told USA Today that he did not understand why Trump was given the steroid this early into his treatment if he does not have a severe case of the infection.

“(My) main concern is the suppression of the immune response he needed,” Topol added via email, “and throwing in unnecessary, and experimental drugs and unknown interactions.”

REGN-COV2 – a combination of two monoclonal antibodies

Trump was given REGN-COV2, a combination of two drugs that are monoclonal antibodies, or antibodies produced in a laboratory that boost a patient’s immune response.

According to his doctors, Trump received an 8-gram dose of a drug that is produced by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron.

The drug is still considered experimental. It is being tested in clinical trials.

A monoclonal antibody attacks a specific virus – in this case, the COVID-19 virus – and pumps up the body’s immune response.

REGN-COV2 is showing promise as it reduces the “viral load” or the amount of virus a patient has in his body.

Former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC that the decision to give Trump the experimental antibody combination was a sound one.

“This was a wholly appropriate decision to give him active therapy, and then it just became a choice of which therapy,” Gottlieb said on “Fast Money” on CNBC before Trump was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center.

Remdesivir – an antiviral drug

The president was also given the drug remdesivir, a drug that was first developed to fight the Ebola virus. It is an antiviral drug, a drug that fights viruses. The drug has been shown to shorten hospital stays by several days, according to research by Gilead Sciences, the company that developed the drug.

The drug is given intravenously in a five-day course, according to the company.

“It’s not really a treatment in the sense that it’ll cure people,” Dr. Irwin Redlener, director of the Pandemic Resource and Response Initiative at Columbia University’s National Center for Disaster Preparedness, told MSNBC. “It will just hopefully reduce the fatality rate and reduce the course of the illness.”

The President also took some other what appear to be minor medications. The President reportedly didn’t take HCQ, the drug that the media attacked after the President said it worked against COVID.

Ironically the drug mix that the President took may have been uncovered as a result of Operation Warp Speed, the President’s effort to find a cure for the China coronavirus. Tonight Lou Dobbs from FOX Business discussed the President’s exit from the hospital and home to the White House with Dr. Scott Atlas, a Special Advisor to the President at around the 3:00 mark below:

… The President is all in on a science based policy and his policy is protect the vulnerable and open up because of the enormous harms of the lockdowns. That’s part of the science. He’s saving lives by realizing that as he did back in March, the cure cannot be worse than the original problem… … the President understands how to spur on innovation. It’s the innovation in the American private sector coupled with some facilitation of that with partnering with the government that has allowed these drugs to be discovered, that has allowed the vaccines to be produced so quickly.

Overcoming the China Virus: Dr. Scott Atlas says nothing will hold @POTUS back and the media is responsible for instilling fear into the American public. #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/3iLahHE1ke — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) October 5, 2020

Well done Mr. President. Thank you for saving all American lives and now your own.

