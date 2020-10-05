https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/biden-i-wanna-see-these-beautiful-young-ladies-and-i-want-to-see-them-dancing-when-they-are-four-years-older-too/

OPINION: Former Vice President Joe Biden revved up the creepy gaffe machine at a campaign stop in Miami today.

“And I want to see these beautiful young ladies and I want to see them dancing when they are four years older, too,” Biden said during his remarks.

Umm.

I’m sure it’s just an innocent gaffe. Uncomfortable, but innocent. Creepy, but…eww.

Watch the full clip and edited clips below.

“The bad news is” creepy uncle Joe strikes again. pic.twitter.com/KL3HFFxlIE — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) October 5, 2020

These are the young girls that Biden wants to see dance in 4 years. Yikes pic.twitter.com/Gz6F8A1rka — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) October 5, 2020

