In a shocking new video, Project Veritas reveals hidden footage of a Democrat campaign worker saying Mark Kelly, Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate, is secretly for gun-control, but is “waiting to get elected first.”

This comes as a series of shocking investigations are brought to the public eye. Last week, Project Veritas revealed hidden video capturing how ballot harvesting works in Ilhan Omar’s district. This story went viral as it exposed rampant voter fraud. This investigation has been dubbed #expose2020

BREAKING PART 1: @CaptMarkKelly deceives AZ voters on true gun agenda “I don’t think he’s fully been out there saying like ‘I want a full gun control type measure” “Trying to be elected…then he’ll implement the (gun)measures” “I’m defaming my campaign right now”#Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/KnQc3hrXrh — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 5, 2020

The video reveals Mission for Arizona Field Organizer, Angelica Carpio, who candidly reveals that Kelly must seem friendly to the 2nd amendment because Arizona is a “purple state.” She expresses how the plan is to get “elected first.” and then implement gun control.

The shocking video is apparently only part one of a series.

Project Veritas is run by James O’Keefe and uses undercover techniques to reveal supposed liberal bias and corruption.