https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f7b18d04eb99611d5f02bc8
England reported the ten deaths in NHS hospitals only. The figure does not include care homes, which will be in the official tally later. No deaths were reported by the other three nations across any …
Police in Colorado say there is no danger to the community and they do not expect to make any arrests after couple Lee and Stella Vigil, in their 70s, were found shot to death during a hike….
Proud Boys, a far-right group founded in 2016, calls itself a “white chauvinist” organization but is considered a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center….
President Trump trails Joe Biden by 32 points when it comes to who has the right presidential temperament according to a new NBC News/WSJ poll….