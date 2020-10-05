https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/puerto-rico-governor-urges-support-president-trump-upcoming-election?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Puerto Rico’s outgoing governor called upon Puerto Ricans to cast their ballots in support of President Trump.

“I ask all Puerto Ricans who are listening to go vote,” Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced said during an interview with Telemundo, according to The Hill. “They have to go to vote, exercise their right to vote and evaluate who has represented being a person who thinks about Puerto Ricans and their needs at the most difficult moment. It is Donald Trump.” Her remarks on Telemundo were delivered in Spanish.

Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced ascended to the governorship in August 2019 following the resignation of the governor and a ruling by Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court.

She failed in an election bid this year, losing the New Progressive Party primary.

Puerto Rican residents living in the swing state of Florida could play a role in determining which presidential candidate wins in the key battleground.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

